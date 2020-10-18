The men of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested two students of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, for alleged gang-raping a female student of the university.

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, said investigation into the incident has begun immediately as the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has already ordered that the matter be transferred to state criminal investigation department for a more thorough investigation.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that a particular boys’ hostel in the University, known as hostel C was notorious for raping and assaulting women.

Omoni said efforts were on to arrest the third suspect, who also raped the female student and ran away, adding that the command would do everything necessary to arrest and make him face judgement.

Meanwhile, a civil society organization, the Centre For Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, called on the Police to ensure thorough investigation into the incident and any suspect found culpable should be made to face the law.

Acting secretary of the group, Mary Prince, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, condemned the act, commended the vice chancellor of the University, Professor Ozo-Mecury Ndemele, for ensuring the arrest of the two suspects and handing them over to the Police.

Prince said “her organization has gotten in touch with the Vice Chancellor of the University and the President of Student Union Government, to stress the need for justice in the matter.”