In this post pandemic era, the founder of Arise Nigeria, Dr Siju Iluyomade has taken another bold step to make Nigerians know the importance of staying Alive by staging a fitness walk tagged ‘Walk for life’.

Arise Walk for Life is an annual programme organised to advocate for wholeness in health via a fitness walk and Arise Women’s Conference, a true national landmark programme, which holds every last Saturday of October.

Focusing on the wellbeing of individuals all over the world and following restrictions of the new normal on public gatherings, the annual Arise Walk for Life will hold this year on Saturday, 17th October 2020 across four countries: United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Nigeria, in over fifty clusters.

The Arise Walk for Life will precede the annual Arise Conference, which is scheduled for Saturday, 31st October 2020.

Celebrities including Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, Bimbo Akintola, Nathaniel Bassey, Daniel Amokachi, DJ Xclusive, Peter Rufai, and Mary Onyali, among others, will on Saturday, join the organisers of Arise Women in a walk to mark its 12th edition annual fitness walk tagged ‘Walk For Life’.

Iluyomade said: “We are encouraging people to rise above the setbacks and disappointments of the current times, to push forward and achieve their dreams. We want to use the walk to inspire hope in many whilst encouraging participants and survivors alike to Stay Alive. Walking does so many things to the body.

“Africa recorded less COVID-19 casualty not because God is with us alone, but we do the things that are necessary, we walk a lot. African woman walk 10 to 15 kilometer per day. By walking, they are strengthening their heart, reducing their blood sugar and mental health capacity is increased, while burning calories.”

The focus and essence of the Conference is encapsulated in its motto “ARISE FOR A WOMAN TODAY” such that women of influence can take the message of upliftment to the grassroots. The theme for this year’s Arise Walk for Life is STAYING ALIVE, encouraging people to rise above the setbacks and disappointments of the current times, to push forward and achieve their dreams. Staying alive is imperative to achieving one’s dreams, something only possible when particular attention is paid to health.

Arise is a social national reformative organisation here to empower the most vulnerable in the society. More particularly women all across the nooks and cranny of the nation.