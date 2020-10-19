Immediate-past director-general

of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has declared that the country needs a comprehensive reform, not just reform of the Nigeria Police.

Peterside, who made the declaration at the weekend while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said issues of good governance, education, healthcare and the economy need to be reformed.

While declaring support for the ongoing #EndSARS protest, the former NIMASA boss, said that it would be wrong for the federal government to tell the Nigeria Police Force to reform itself.

He said: “Clearly, I support the #EndSARS protest. The protest is not just about SARS, it is about the fact that the young people in Nigeria want reforms in education, in healthcare, no just the Police. The issue is, can Police reform itself? The answer is no”.

“Government needs to take another view about the issues of #EndSARS campaign”.

“Government cannot ask Police to go and reform itself. Government needs to engage major stakeholders on board and say, how do we reform the Police and what is actually the problem with the Police, not just SARS”.

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA