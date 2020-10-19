At least 10 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have either subscribed to or indicated interest in the Nigeria @ 60 Big Book.

According to a statement by the Executive Vice Chairman LEADERSHIP COLLECTION Limited, publisher of the book, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, the MDAs include, the Federal

Capital Territory (FCT); the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFUND); the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); the Ministry of Defence; the Ministry of Interior; and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Others include the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC); the North East Development Commission (NEDC); the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria; the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM); and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Ishiekwene said, “Once our team managed to convince subscribers that Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee was not a one-day event, clients began to see value beyond October 1. The Big Book is an iconic publication released once in a decade and subscribers have a chance to tell the story of their contribution to the country’s progress in the last 60 years or how they have repositioned themselves or their products and services for thee future “

Ishiekwene said, LEADERSHIP COLLECTION Limited, a subsidiary of Leadership Group was considering closing the subscription for the Big Book at the end of October.

“As the Chairman Sam Nda Isaiah said in an earlier statement” Ishiekwene said “we are planning a private presentation and review view of the Big Book soon at which leaders in politics, business and the professions and of course subscribers would be invited.

We’ll likely close subscription at the end of October so that we can go to press and get the book ready in time for private viewing.”

He said limited content is already available at: www.nigeriasixty.com

The book has received endorsements from President Muhammadu Buhari; former President Goodluck Jonathan; former military heads of state, General Ab- dulsalami A. Abubakar; and

General (Dr.) Yakubu Gowon. Buhari had said during his October 1 broadcast that the Diamond Jubilee celebration would last till September 30, 2021.

He charged his cabinet during a retreat in September to quit being timid and share the government’s success story.

“I’m not saying this is precisely the case, but the response that we’re getting so far could be an indication of how seriously or otherwise the President’s charge has been taken, especially by the MDAs,” Ishiekwene said.