The federal government through the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has commenced the distribution of N20,000 grant to each vulnerable persons and relief materials to those affected by the 2020 flood in Sokoto State.

The beneficiaries, who were very elated at the gesture, received food stuff, cooking ingredients, vegetable oil, cements and zinc each, and among others.

Speaking earlier, the Humanitarian Affairs minister, Sadiyya Umar Farouq confirmed that they are in Sokoto in a very important mission directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to come and commiserate with the people of the state over the flood incidents some weeks ago and also flag off the rural women cash incentives.

According to her, beneficiaries of the cash incentives are on their way out of poverty as President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned about lifting the lives of the vulnerables in Nigeria.