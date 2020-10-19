BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

LASACO Assurance Plc has appointed Mrs. Maria Olateju Phillips as its new chairman, while the appointment takes immediate effect.

Mrs Teju Phillips takes over from Mrs Aderinola Disu, who resigned from the board, having completed her term as chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief (Mrs) Teju Phillips, a successful Chartered Accountant who holds an ACCA from England and Wales, has professional training in Executive Development Programmes in Harvard (USA), Columbia & Wharton Business Schools and has attended various Management Training Courses both locally and internationally.

Her Articleship as an Accountant was in the globally renowned firm of Peat Marwick Cassleton Elliot & Co. (Firm of Accountants – Ani, Ogunde & Co. KPMG).

She was a Director in Keystone Bank; former Director, Lagos State Lottery Board; Honourable Commissioner For Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Relations in Lagos State; she was also the Managing Director of Alma Beach Estate Limited (a subsidiary of Rims Merchant Bank Limited); and Managing Director, Maridot Ventures Limited.

She is a renowned Management/Financial Consultant to many companies and was at a time, the Divisional Commercial Manager of Kingsway Stores, a division of the United African Company (UAC) of Nigeria Plc.

Commenting, a highly delighted Mrs. Disu, who thanked God for the grace of taking the company to an enviable position, was happy at the choice of Mrs. Phillips as her successor, saying, the new chairman “has a distinguished track record as a successful Chartered Accountant, and I am sure she is the right person to chair the Board going forward.”

Similarly, the managing director of Lasaco Assurance Plc, Mr Segun Balogun, expressed confidence in the ability of the new chairman to take the company forward, saying, “the board of Directors is confident that Mrs Teju Phillips, with her proven track record of accomplishments, will bring a wealth of knowledge and valuable experience to the position.

Also speaking on her appointment, the deputy managing director, Corporate Services, Mr Rilwan Oshinusi said: “Mrs Phillips’ professional track record of excellence in both the public and private sector and a strong commitment to corporate governance principles, make her a natural fit for the role.”