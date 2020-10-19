BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

Premium Pension Limited (PPL) now leads other 21 Pension Fund Administrators(PFAs) in absolute unit value, thereby, giving the highest investment returns in the country.

The absolute unit value is a measure of fund performance which reflects cumulative investment return on pension contributions overtime with long term strategic focus.

Analysis of the data sourced from website of PFAs shows that, as at the end of September, 2020, Premium Pension unit value was N5.14, followed closely by NLPC Pension Limited and Crusader Pension with absolute unit values of N5.11 and N5.07 respectively.

Further findings show that ARM Pension achieved N4.79 unit price, IBTC Pension N4.65 and FCMB Pension N4.53.

The unit price of other PFAs are; PAL Pension with N4.45, AIICO N4.15, First Guaranty N4.06, TrustFund N4.01, Leadway N4.00 and Sigma Pensions with N3.82, as at 30th September, 2020.

In June, 2020, Premium Pension equally surpassed the N5.00 unit value in Retirement Savings Administrator(RSA) Fund II, thereby, becoming the first and only PFA to give over 400 per cent investment growth to its RSA holders since the beginning of the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS) in 2004.