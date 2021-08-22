After a long wait, football fans across the globe finally heaved a sigh of relief as hostilities resumed for the 2021/2022 footbal season in Europe.

Usually at the start of every new football season,fans and supporters of various clubs have high expectations of their clubs, especially if the clubs in question did not do so well in the previous season.

For instance,fans of Manchester United are really hoping that this will be the season the 20 time premier league winners will win the premier league trophy for the 21st time.

Manchester United are yet to lay their hands on the the league title since they last won it in 2013.Fans of the Old Trafford based outfit are hopeful that the club will make the season count, especially with the signings of Jason Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Fans of Chelsea FC are not left out of the optimism especially with their UEFA Champions league triumph last season,and their recent win of the UEFA Super Cup.

Also,the acquisition of Romelu

Lukaku from Inter Milan,in a club record transfer deal,has heightened the level of expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Fans of the club expect Chelsea to go all the way to clinch the title this season. Fans of Liverpool and Manchester City are also hopeful.For the Liverpool faithful, they believe their team did not do well enough to defend the title they won in 2019/2020, due to injuries sustained by some of their key players in the course of the season.

Manchester City fans also hope the club will defend their title,after they came from behind to topple Manchester United,who were on top of the table for most part of the season.

For fans of Arsenal,the little optimism they had going into the 2021/2022 season quickly fizzled out after the Gunners were beaten 2-0,in the first game of the new season by Brentford,a team that gained promotion to the English top flight division for the first time since the end of the second world war.

Ironically,the club’s last game in England’s top division was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal, in May 1947.

The defeat was so painful that it drew criticisms from Arsenal fans across the globe.Of all the criticisms,the most notable one came from Paul Kagame,the President of Rwanda who is a “big fan” of Arsenal.

“What?it’s football,it’s a loss for Arsenal at/to Brentford.Brentford deserved to win and they did.The game itself aside, Arsenal and the fans don’t deserve to get used to this…No! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal.The change has taken too long to come.

“It’s been a struggle of about decade(s)-ups & downs,more downs until this point. Can’t we have a plan that really works? One part to look at is how we deal in the market, players we buy to execute the plan. The touch and go mentality does not bring change”. Kagame fumed.

Kagame’s outbursts came as a surprise to many football fans,who were a bit surprised that a sitting President of a Country inspite of the burden of attending to state matters will still have time to passionately support a football club.

It’s easy to forget that people in power are just ‘normal’ people,and some of them even support football clubs.

But which team do they support? Here are five world leaders and the clubs they support.

Kim Jong-un (North Korea) – Man Utd

Kim Jong-un is a “Red Devil”! The North Korean dictator is a Manchester United fan, and he has even ordered state TV to show their matches.

Emmanuel Macron (President of France) – Marseille

France president Emmanuel Macron is a big Marseille supporter – and many football experts reckon he wielded his powers to help his beloved Marseille in the 2019/2020 season.

Marseille were second in Ligue 1 when president Macron decided to curtail the football calendar, meaning his heroes booked themselves a place in the Champions League last season.

Vladimir Putin (Russia) – Zenit St Petersburg

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is a fan of Zenit St Petersburg, and he is not afraid to make his feelings known about the state of the team.Putin alledgedly hit out at his club for playing too many non-Russians.

Pedro Sanchez (Prime Minister of Spain) – Atletico Madrid

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confessed his undying love for La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid, hopefully his team will put up a good fight this season to defend their title.

Alberto Fernandez (President of Argentina) – Argentinos Juniors

Alberto Fernandez, president of Argentina,is a huge supporter of Buenos Aires based side, Argentinos Juniors, the club where Maradona began his incredible career. The club now play their games at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, and president Fernandez has also been named as an honorary member of the Juniors.