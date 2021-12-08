The general assembly meeting of the League Management Company (LMC) and Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club owners have agreed December 17, 2021 as the kick off date for the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of its AGM held on Tuesday at the corporate headquarters of the LMC in Maitama, Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the meeting which lasted for over five hours, the secretary of the NPFL Club Owners Association, Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka, said the new season would start and end early enough in order to align the NPFL program with the international football calendar.

He assured Nigerian Football fans to expect a new brand of NPFL season with lots of innovation and robust competition amongst the participating clubs.

Chukwuemeka also revealed that the General Assembly endorsed the appointment of Prince Davidson Owumi of Rangers International FC of Enugu as the new CEO of the league body.

“Owumi received a rousing applause by the General Assembly which was also attended by the representative of the NFF president, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, even as he assured that he would bring to the table his wealth of experience to add more value to the system,” Chukwuemeka said.

Earlier, LMC announced that more sponsors and partners would be unveiled soon to boost the revenue streams of the league aside NPFL television coverages of the league and other activations.