By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nigeria’s Super Eagles returned to Lagos yesterday from Benin Republic after their 0-1 win over the Squirrels that shot them to an unassailable 11 points in their 2021 AFCON qualifying group and looking forward to a colourful house party against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos tomorrow.

Substitute Paul Onuachu’s last-gasp bullet header secured all the points and condemned Benin Republic to a dogfight with the Leone Stars in their own encounter in Freetown, tomorrow.

The Confederation of African Football has picked Cape Verde official Fabricio Duarte to take charge of proceedings as referee with his compatriots Jorge Correia Semedo Helio (assistant 1), Delgado Fernandes Wilson Jorge (assistant referee 2) and Antonio Manuel Fortes Tony Rodrigues (fourth official) also on duty. The match commissioner is Haruna Mawanda from Uganda while Nick Owusu from Ghana will serve as security officer. Alex Kotey, also from Ghana, will be referees’ assessor.

Thenff.com reports that the Crocodiles’ delegation will fly into Nigeria this morning. The match commissioner and referees arrived in the country yesterday, while the security officer and referees’ assessor have been in Lagos since Saturday.

Lesotho, who bravely held Sierra Leone to a scoreless draw in Maseru on Saturday but are no longer in the running for a ticket to Cameroon, will have their official training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium later this evening by 5pm.