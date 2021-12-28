Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, has admitted that he had sleepless night making his 28-man list for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Eagles will face Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in Group D.

The 2021 AFCON will hiold from January 9 to February 6, 2022, across five cities in Cameroon.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Eguavoen said he was aware of the threats posed by the seven-time champions.

“Egypt are seven times winner and they are a team I have played against and coach against at the junior level. I know what they can bring to the table,” Eguavoen told the Nigerian Football Federation TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are not a team you can push over also every team that has qualified for the AFCON are no pushover. We are going to do everything possible to see how we can actually analyse them individually and collectively and map out a strategy. That’s what you should expect them to do as well.

“Nigeria is a big country and other teams will be planning as well.

“I think I am better as a coach now because every day that counts matters and I have watched many coaches and I have learned because we learn every day. But the thing is your opponents determine how you set up your team. So, it’s going to be a different approach against Egypt and another against Sudan and Guinea Bissau.”

“It was tough coming up with the final list and since I got the news (of taking Eagles to Cameroon) I would say I don’t sleep well because of expectations but I know not everybody wants us to succeed because they are in doubt but we will do everything humanly possible to put a smile on the faces of Nigerians” Eguavoen added.

The 56-year-old also spoke on the team’s chances of winning the AFCON despite his short time with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the quality of players we have I don’t think we will struggle but the only thing is there won’t be time for any friendly and that’s when you actually assess your team if they can actually do what you want or what the technical crew want. Be it as it may we just have to do what we need to do.