Ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. (AFCON) in Cameroon, Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has called for the team’s early preparation for a successful campaign.

Super Eagles will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the first match of Group D on January 11th 2022 when both teams open their campaign in the postponed AFCON 2021.

It should be noted that the three-times African champions are draw alongside seven-times winners Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan in the continental showpiece.

The German tactician, whose fate as coach of Nigeria is uncertain, said that camp will open on December 28 in a bid to prepare adequately well against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

“My plan is for the team to camp in Nigeria in December and then play a friendly in the country before departing for Cameroon early where we have very good conditions to prepare in Garoua where our team is playing” Rohr told CS.

“We will be very, very well prepared. We need to be ready for the first match against Egypt in Garoua. But let us see if I can still decide if we are preparing. We will see” he said.