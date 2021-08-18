Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn against seven time African champions Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for Cameroon.

The draw which took place yesterday in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, saw the 24 teams that will be battling for the title at the 33rd edition of Africa’s flagship competition split into six groups of four teams each.

The host Cameroon were drawn in Group A alongside 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde, while African number one ranked team Senegal will slug out with Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi in Group B.

Comoros, who are making their first appearance at the tournament, will have their hands full when they take Ghana, Morocco and Gabon in Group C.

Defending champions Algeria will have to negotiate their way past Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire in Group E if they must defend the title. Tunisia were pitched against Mali, Mauritania, and Gambia in Group F.

The opening game of the competition will be between Cameroon and Burkina Faso on January 9, 2021 and the tournament will run until February 6, 2021.

Super Eagles will begin their campaign against the Pharaohs at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on January 11.

The 33rd edition of the biennial African football showpiece was due to begin on January 9, 2021, however, it was pushed back to January 2022 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that crippled football-related activities.

Nigeria last won the championship in 2013 when they defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 in South Africa courtesy of Sunday Mba’s first-half strike.

FULL DRAW

Group A

Cameroon

Burkina Faso

Ethiopia

Cape Verde

Group B

Senegal

Zimbabwe

Guinea

Malawi

Group C

Morocco

Ghana

Comoros

Gabon

Group D

Nigeria

Egypt

Sudan

Guinea Bissau

Group E

Algeria

Sierra Leone

Equatorial Guinea

Cote d’Ivoire

Group F

Tunisia

Mali

Mauritania

Gambia