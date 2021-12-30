The Super Eagles are set to take on Cameroonian club Cotonsport Garoua in a friendly ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Cotonsport’s director of communications Saliou Amadou revealed to Cameroon sports publication Sportsglitz that the club have received a proposal from the Nigeria Football Federation for a warm-up game.

is however still uncertain if the club will accept the proposal given their tight schedule.

Cotonsport is based in the North Region of Cameroon where the Super Eagles are programmed to play their three group matches and possibly the Round of 16 encounter if they go beyond the group stage.

Super Eagles interim head coach Austin Eguavoen has said that despite the short build-up to the AFCON, he hopes his team will play a couple of test games before their opening group game against Egypt on January 11.

