By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Christopher Ambe yesterday extended his lead by six shots heading into the third round of the 2021 African Golf Tour’s “Road to Nigeria Masters second leg in Owerri.

The Minna based professional will head into the third round knowing he’s got a shot at a first win on the African Tour.

Ambe bounced back from a one-over-par opening round with a 3-under 69, putting him in pole position to win the tours second flagship event this season, going into the final two rounds.

With solid iron play and few good putts, Ambe felt much better about his round of 2-under 69 that gave him a six-shot lead over Anoruo in the Road to Nigeria Masters, second leg event.

Ambe who opened the round with an early birdie on the first hole , went all pars until the 9th, 12th and 13th where he picked up three more birdies.

Getting to the 17th , Ambe stumbled upon his first and lone bogey of the round, pared the 18th and closed shop at two under par for the day.

Blowing hot and chasing closely in second place is U. Anoruo, who still has a lot of work to do to catch the leader, though.

He is six shots behind Ambe who leads with a 2-under 142 total. Meanwhile Ibrahim Ocheje is nine shots back after shooting a second-round 77.

The rest of the chasing pack have a long way to go over the next two rounds to catch up with Christopher on the treacherous course at the Arsenal golf club, in Owerri, Imo state.