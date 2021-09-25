The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has congratulated Nigeria’s senior women basketball team, D’Tigress, for reaching the final of the ongoing 2021 Afrobasket Women Championship in Cameroon.

D’Tigress defeated their Senegalese counterparts 73-63 in the semifinals on Friday’s night to book a place in their third consecutive finals.

The minister showered encomium on the team for their superlative performance in the tournament and hailed them for doing the nation proud.

He urged the team to crown what has been a remarkable tournament with victory in the final and confirmed their status as the ‘Queens’ of slam and dunk game on the African continent.

The Nigerian ladies will face Mali in the final after the Malians defeated the hosts Cameroon 52-51 in the other semi final game.