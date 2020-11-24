By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology yesterday said that the 2021 budget appropriation bill presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, was incapable of

lifting Nigeria from the current economic recession.

Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante from Rivers State, a member of the committee who spoke during a budget defence of the Ministry of Science and Technology in Abuja pointed out that the documents had allocation flaws that should be corrected before the final passage.

Abiante made this known following the absence of the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and the Director General (DG), Budget Office, Ben Akabueze who they said ignored the committee’s invitation to explain why capital projects in 2020 budget of many agencies of government in the Ministry of Science and Technology and others were not getting adequate funding.

The committee had contended that trivial activities got 100% funding while capital projects that were people orientated suffered more.

Both the Minister and the DG budget office who were expected to appear before the committee to shed some lights on the budget, however, sent representatives which the lawmakers considered as an affront.

Abiante said: “It will not be very appropriate for their own views not to be reflected. For having this opportunity, I want it on record that it probably could have been an intended absence to avoid scrutiny of what had been presented.

“Having looked at the budget of some agencies that we supervised as the committee on science and technology as well as some other agencies supervised by some other committees, I want to honestly say that the budget office is one of the greatest problems we have in this country.

“What we have before us is no budget. We have looked at it. And if we continue like this, then we know where the problem of this country lies. Somebody may have been misinforming or even ill advising Mr President.

“I give you an instance, the parastatal before us was requesting for about one billion naira to have laboratory established and all they could get in 2020 budget was N20m out of a billion Naira for something that will turn around the economy of the country. Something that will help to stop the importation of adhesives that are used in the leather industry. Who is causing us this problem? The

Budget Office.

“So, how many years will it take to budget N20million each to arrive at the completion of a project of N1billion that will be of a great importance to this country? The list is endless. You find a project that is supposed to cost N100million, the budget office will allocate N100,000?

“The budget office is the greatest problem. If the DG was here, I would have said more. People are looking for SARS. I think they are misdirecting it. You will allocate 100% to training as capital project. Conference 100% but the things that will turn around the economy of the country, you give 1per cent.

“And they have avoided this interface. If another opportunity presents itself, well and good. If it doesn’t, let the House know that what is before us is not a budget, not even to talk of a budget that can help this country in this time of recession. It is not a budget. Convey to the leadership of this House that we don’t have a budget. The entire document should be sent back.”

Also speaking, Hon. Stanley Olajide from Oyo State appealed to his colleagues to give the officials a second chance.