The Nasarawa State Government has earmarked N35. 4 billion to the education sector, representing 30 percent of the 2021 budget.

Mr Haruna Ogbole, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Planning made the disclosure on Thursday in Lafia during the 2021 budget breakdown.

The Commissioner said that education was the topmost priority of the state government, which was why it was allocated that percentage of its 2021 budget in compliance with UNESCO’s recommendation.

He said that the budget was made up of N53.8 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 46.5 per cent; and N54.8 billion capital expenditure, representing 47.4 per cent; while N7 billion was for consolidated revenue charges, representing 6.06 per cent.

Ogbole said that the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule had adhered to international best practice in preparing the 2021 budget.

The commissioner expressed the government’s committment to ensuring accountability, transparency and prudence in public management.

Ogbole said the budget was expected to be funded from statutory revenue allocation of N37 billion, value added tax of N15. 0 billion, exchange gain of N2. 1billion and special allocation of N3 billion.

Others include internally generated revenue of N26. 43 billion, aid and grants of N16. 43 billion, and loan.

He assured the people of the state of the government’s determination to complete all ongoing projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Dec. 30 signed the N115.7 billion 2021 budget into law. (NAN).