President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the Finance Bill, 2020 to the National Assembly, seeking its expeditious passage into law to aid the implementation of the proposed 2021 budget.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, separately read the President’s letter at plenaries yesterday.

Buhari’s transmission of the Bill to both chambers was done pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to President Buhari, the Finance Bill, 2020 seeks to support the implementation of the 2021 Budget by proposing key reforms to specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other laws.

He said specifically, the provisions of the Bill include to adopt appropriate counter-cyclical fiscal policies to respond to the economic and revenue challenges precipitated by the decline in international oil prices, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Nigerian economy.

“Reform extant Fiscal Policies to prioritise job creation, economic growth socio-economic development, domestic revenue mobilisation, as well as to foster closer coordination with Monetary and Trade Policies;

“Provide fiscal relief for taxpayers by reducing the applicable minimum tax rate for two (2) consecutive years of assessment, as well as reforming the commencement and cessation rules for small businesses

“Propose measures to fund the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Pandemic response and introduce provisions to enhance the recovery of corporate donations towards responses to the COVID 19 Pandemic, as well as any similar crises in the future,” he said.

He added that it will amend certain aspects of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 to align this Act with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as to enhance fiscal efficiencies by controlling the cost-to-revenue ratios of key State and Government-Owned Enterprises.

It will also amend the Public Procurement Act to implement key procurement reforms previously proposed by the National Assembly, in 2019 to extend the scope of the Act to the Federal Judiciary and Legislature accelerate procurement processes, increase mobilisation fee thresholds and provide for essential e-procurement reforms.

“I trust that this Bill will be favourably considered by the National Assembly, to accelerate its passage into law, so as to support the implementation of the 2021 Federal Budget,” Buhari wrote.

The Finance Bill, 2020 is likely to be listed for consideration on the Senate Order Paper today for referral to the Senate Committee on Finance for further legislative inputs.