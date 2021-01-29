By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido yesterday presented the Council’s 2021 budget proposal, in the tune of ten billion, eighty-seven million, two hundred and twenty-eight thousand, two hundred and sixty-eight Naira (N10,087,228, 268) billion to its legislative arm.

Presenting the budget at the council’s legislative chambers in Abuja, Candido said the 2021 budget tagged “Budget of Resilience’, was aimed at bringing to the doorstep of every resident of the council, the dividends of democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said despite the setbacks experienced by the council in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his administration was committed to rural transformation, saying his administration had however allocated N4.37 billion for recurrent expenditure, representing 43.33 per cent and N5.71 billion for capital expenditure, representing 56.67 per cent of the budget.

The chairman explained that the budget adopted the zero based budgeting approach, which is a product of collaborative effort of relevant stakeholders, including the legislative, executive and all departments of the council that the personnel cost is N2.75 billion, representing 28.56 per cent, while over head cost is N1.46 billion representing 14.77 per cent.

Candido added that the increase in personnel cost is as a result of expected staff promotion and proposed minimum wage increase as well as minimum wage arrears.

Speaking on Capital expenditure, he added that the thrust of AMAC capital projects in 2021 will be completion of many on-going projects rather than starting new ones.

The Speaker of the AMAC legislative council, Mr Abubakar Baushe, commended the chairman and promised to act accordingly on the proposed budget.