As 2020 came to an end, faith-based forecasters, or prophets as they are sometimes called, have been getting a heavy beating from critics taunting them for missing COVID-19 – the single most definitive event of the year.

The world is not the same today as it was on the eve of 2019 when predictions for the next year were released. Even the most audacious of predictors have been humbled by the annus horribilis year 2020.

Not only might any predictions for 2021 be taken with a pinch of salt, the predictors may also now proceed with caution.

Yet, in spite of the wreckage in 2020 – and what wreckage it has been! – it’s not unusual that the human spirit in its transcendence would dare to defy the auguries. The world may yet rise from the ashes of the passing year and dare to hope, to rebuild.

According to The Economist, China may be posting a growth rate of eight or nine percent, as if 2020 or COVID-19 did not even exist. The fundamentals in a number of other Asian countries – India, Thailand and Indonesia – also remain strong and appetizing.

Europe, on the other hand, is still anemic from the combined effects of COVID-19 and the fallouts of Brexit. But there’s hope from across the Atlantic that the orderly transfer of power from the wayward Donald Trump to President-elect Joseph Biden after a chaotic election in November might usher in a new era of multilateralism and gradual recovery, which would be good for the world.

And Africa? Even though the impact of COVID-19 on the continent has not been as dire as widely predicted, overdependence on commodities and weak linkages have compounded the misery of many countries in a year of very low prices in world markets. The new wave in the spread of the virus may also leave the continent’s powerhouses – South Africa and Nigeria on edge.

Will the continent still be able to launch the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), to raise regional trade from its current miserly 13 percent compared to regional averages elsewhere of 30 percent and above? What opportunities will AfCFTA bring?

Will Nigeria, buffeted by falling oil prices, fiscal and monetary policy challenges, security concerns and the chaotic management of COVID-19 show early signs of recovery from its second recession in four years?

Will citizens dare to hope and dare to dream again in spite of the odds and in spite of the noisy politicians on their marks as if this were the eve of the 2023 general election?

In the weeks and months ahead, you will find in LEADERSHIP a ringside seat for all you need to know, all that is important to know in 2021.

We walk where forecasters fear to tread.

Happy New Year!