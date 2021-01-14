A gospel singer and minister, Joy Moses, popularly known as Jees Classy, has admonished Nigerians to depend on God in overcoming challenges in the year 2021, especially now that the second wave of Covid-19 is causing a lot of devastations all over the world.

The Nigerian gospel minister, in her new year message, said the year 2021 “Would be a year of uncertainty, that will leave certain questions unanswered as it progresses till the end of the year.”

Speaking in parable, she said: “It is a year when eight opposite strong dragons will be in a strong war or conflict; four with and four against;” warning Christians to be more careful.

Moses said, she had earlier since 2018, prophesied about the present coronavirus pandemic before it was first discovered, warning that many lawmakers would cause crisis for their nations and communities if they fail in their duties to uphold the country’s constitution, make make laws people can run with and do the oversight works which they were elected to do.

However, she advised Christians and the populace to depend on Jesus Christ in overcoming any challenge they may be faced with.l, saying, He came essentially as a gift God gave to the world to redeem it of its sinful nature, which she said was “the foundation of every earthly problem.”

Hence, according to her, irrespective of the problems of mankind which individuals may be faced with, especially the current coronavirus devastation and other personal problems, “we can overcome them with provisions made by God,” she said.

Jees Classy, a medical practitioner and a philanthropist, who recently released a song entitled “Rabi,” which to her means “Jesus My Master,” described her new release as “a song of victory in all ramifications of life.”

“My latest release is a unique gospel style, and with it, I urge Christians to bubble in the Lord. What makes the song in itself unique is announcing my rebirth through the help of Jesus Christ, who has led me through a very dark storm, and He can do same for you too,” Jees Classy said.

As someone who identifies with the plight of Nigerian youths, narrating her experience with the last year’s #EndSARS protest against police brutality, Jees Classy said she made a donation of N1 million which was shared among some youths who needed help across the country.

The Ireland-based gospel act, who said she went out of circulation after dropping her first hit track songs, “Zuma,” meaning “Move on,” and “Lele,” (Eye Opener), which she said paved the way for her in the industry, especially in the South-East, said she is now back to satisfy the expectation of her fans.

Apart from music, she said her interest in human well being had made her to open philanthropic foundations, one called “Jees Classy Foundation,” as an organisation to support of widows, vulnerable women and the less-privileged children.

Another, called “Jees Classy Medical and Body Clinique Beauty Spa,” she said would be dedicated for private medical services.

Also, with the manufacturing aspect of her organisation, which according to her, had manufactured over 21 types of organic skincare products, including fragrance, disinfectant and household products, through this, she said she had worked with and employed over two thousand youths across the country.

“I’ve worked with some of them as direct and indirect staff, marketers and distributors. Then, apart from being a singer, cosmetician and beautician, as a medical doctor and a registered community nurse, I run a private clinic and also work as a volunteer supporting government hospitals.

Speaking on her childhood and educational background, Jees Classy said she had her primary education in Lagos Island, Lagos State, where she was originally born and had gone for her secondary education partly in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Edo State, her home state.

She said she went back for her tertiary education at Rivers State in the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), where she acquired her first degree, a B.Sc in Human Physiology, followed by MBBS in Medicine and Surgery from Ebonyi State University (EBSU), after which she graduated with a Diploma in Community Nursing.

Then, to support her private clinic, Jees Classy, said she further went to study Aesthetic Medicine in the United States, and also bagged a Diploma in Beauty Therapy and Cosmetologist in Ireland.

“Presently, I am working to pursue a Masters degree in General Medicine, while also planning to finish up studies as a dermatologist. Then, due to my love for children with my desire to render selfless service to humanity, after my studies, I have plans to return to Nigeria, so, together we can achieve my goals of equipping a standard health system, then with my clinic, spa business and entrepreneur skills, we can create more jobs for the Nigerian youth,” Jees Classy.