The 2021 Felabration began with a special symposium tagged ‘The National Question: Evolution or Devolution’. Discussants include legal luminary Femi Falana and other distinguished Nigerians from all walks of life.

The discussions centered on various issues in the country, ranging from the nations economy, politics among several others.

Speaking at the event Femi Falana said Presidential aspirants who make the claim that is their turn to rule the country in 2023, should articulate to Nigerian’s what they intend to do if given the mandate.

“ Those who are saying it’s their turn to rule Nigeria,have to convince Nigerian’s what they want to do with power.We want to know their solutions to the energy crisis”. He said.

Also speaking at the event Grandson of Afrobeat Legend Fela, Made Kuti said

ADVERTISEMENT

“ We have the numbers and the intellect,all we need is a coming together of people to effect change.We just need to think as one,and it starts from the mind, guns and violence will only beget more violence and that’s not what we need”.

The Felabration which started 13 years ago,is a one week annual festival of music and Art in honor of Afrobeat Legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti.