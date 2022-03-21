The president of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Adesina Adedayo has urged the government to heed to the calls of the real sector on the implementation of the 2021 Finance Act.

This is even as manufacturers and real sector operators continue to groan under the harsh economic realities occasioned by the lack of electricity and high cost of diesel.

Operators in the Nigerian real sector had recently called on the ministry of Finance and Budget Planning to consider a period of moratorium on the implementation of the amendments in the 2021 Finance Act which imposes more tax costs to drive government revenue.

They had noted that economic activities, which is already shrinking due to the harsh economic realities coupled with rising cost of operations, would shrink further if the tax regime is implemented as it is.

The CITN president while speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Association of Nigerian Taxation Students, advocated the need for the government to dialogue with the real sector in finding a middle ground on the implementation of the 2021 Finance Act.

“We have issues that are happening worldwide, Nigeria is not operating on its own. I believe that the government will do well to look at the issues and challenges they are facing when it comes to the Finance Act and address it.

“This is because irrespective of the noble idea behind the act if it is not seen from the perspective of an implementable thing, it becomes just an act that does not have teeth to bite. So government must sit down and look at how to harmonize views in order to make it work. It is a system and it must work for both the people who are implementing the act,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Adedayo stated the need for the younger generation to understand the essence of taxation to the economy and the country at large, saying, there is “need to have a clear understanding of what tax is all about. There are so many people that despite their education they find it difficult to understand why they have to pay tax, and when they know there is a need for it, they don’t know the reasoning behind it and how it operates.

“The purpose for this inauguration is for us to start thinking of the future. One of the challenges we have had in recent times is the connecting link between one generation and the other and in order to connect that link, we need to actually look at the educational sector.

“In doing this we need to ensure that we carry our students along because these will be the ones taking over the system. There is a need to have the generational link so that when we are talking about tax as a system and as a revenue basis for the growth and resilience of the country we will have that connecting link and the advocacy aspect which is also very important.

“There are so many issues that bothers on tax that we need to be able to ensure that we have a generational understanding of why we are doing this and what will be the impact on the economy. It is a well-known fact that the youth of any country is a great asset and they are the future.

“It is imperative to acknowledge the role of youths in nation-building and support them to drive positive change in the world. Therefore, there is no better time to form this Association bearing in mind that Taxation is a distinct course and we must develop the tax profession.”

He furthered that part of what the CITN does is advocacy, saying, “we exist primarily because we want people to have an understanding of tax. It shouldn’t just be because you are paying it, you should know why you are paying it and what exactly the government is doing with it.”