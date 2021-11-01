Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled the 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta, saying it will help to reflate the state’s economy.

Sanwo-Olu who stated this at the unveiling ceremony of the fiesta themed, ‘Lagos Rocks’ said he is optimistic that the month long event will help the state’s recovery efforts after the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, explained that the pandemic affected the three critical pillars of society, emphasizing that the Greater Lagos Fiesta, was part of efforts to reposition the state.

The commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, explained that the 2020 edition didn’t hold because the state government prioritised public health and safety, saying this year’s edition will be with a “blend of uniqueness and touch of innovation and creativity.”

She added that ‘Lagos Rocks’ will be “an immersive experience of entertainment, awe and inspiration, the likes of which has never been seen before in Nigeria from December 1 to January 1, 2022.”