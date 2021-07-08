Depositors for the envisaged 2021 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in Bauchi State are to collect refund of their deposits following the Holy land country’s decision not to accept pilgrims to this year’s exercise attributable to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said it had concluded all arrangements to refund the depositors of the 2021 Hajj fares as a result of the cancellation of the exercise.

The executive secretary of the Bauchi Pilgrims Board, Alhaji Abubakar Babangida Tafida, who made the announcement at a press briefing yesterday, said the commencement of the fares refund began on Wednesday July 7, 2021.

Tafida said registered pilgrims from the state are therefore at liberty to apply for the refund, urging the prospective depositors to attach the payment receipt of their single or installment deposits for verification.

He explained, however, that those wishing to keep their deposit with the board are free to do so for the 2022 Hajj arrangement.