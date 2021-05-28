Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslims Pilgrim Welfare Board (MPWB) has called on intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from the FCT, to take their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from Monday, May 31, 2021.

In a statement signed by the public relations officers, FCT-MPWB, Muhammad Aliyu, the director of the board, Mallam Muhammad Nasiru DanMallam said the FCT administration would ensure that intending pilgrims have fulfilled all requirements for this year’s hajj exercise.

DanMallam disclosed that the health secretariat of the FCTA has provided enough vaccines that would be administered to the intending pilgrims from the territory in line with the requirements for this year’s Hajj by Saudi Arabia.

The director further said the exercise would be carried out at the headquarters of the board with intending pilgrims who register at the headquarters on Monday, May 31, and Tuesday, June 1, from 9 am.

He stated that intending Pilgrims from Abuja Municipal Area Councils (AMAC) are expected to take their first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday 2/06/2021 while those from Bwari Area Councils would take theirs on Thursday 3/06/2021.

Similarly, intending pilgrims from Gwagwalada area council are to be vaccinated on Friday, June 4, 2021, to be followed by those from Kuje Area Council that will be vaccinated on Monday, June 7, 2021.

DanMallam, also said that intending pilgrims from Kwali area council are to be vaccinated on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, and those from Abaji area council are expected to take their second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

He told the intending pilgrims to note that the inoculation exercise is an obligation that needed to be fulfilled to meet up with traveling requirements to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.