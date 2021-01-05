Amid the rising confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the second wave of pandemic, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said that it will collaborate with Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the Federal Ministry of Health to map out strategic guidelines on COVID-19 preventive measures to safeguard Nigerian pilgrims during the 2021 hajj operation.

The head, Public Affairs of NAHCON, Mrs Fatima Usara, disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Abuja.

While, enjoined all intending pilgrims and officials of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols in order to curtail the spread of the deadly pandemic, Usara assured Nigerian Muslims that as soon as the Saudi Arabia authority communicated new guidelines on the 2021 Hajj and Umrah, NAHCON would take appropriate actions in the interest of intending pilgrims.

The Commission urged dintending pilgrims, states and other Hajj and Umrah licensed operators to continue with normal preparations and registration for 2021 Hajj exercise, while exercising patience until clear directives by Saudi Arabian authorities.

“Even as we look forward with high hopes on the possibility of the larger Muslim community performing Hajj and Umrah in 2021, NAHCON will continue to await further directives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in reverence to the Kingdom’s divinely bestowed role as the custodians of the two holy mosques and its domain.”

“The Commission continues to commend and trust the Kingdom for its courage in taking difficult decisions in the interest of world Muslims even where the unfavorable effect of such decisions is borne by the Kingdom itself. NAHCON assures Nigerian Muslims that as soon as the Saudi Arabia authority communicates new guidelines on Hajj and Umrah, the Commission will not hesitate in taking the appropriate actions in the interest of Nigerian intending pilgrims.

“At this juncture, NAHCON also wishes to remind all intending pilgrims for Hajj that registration for 2021 Hajj will continue on the normal platform on e-Hajj portals under state pilgrims’ boards/agencies/commissions, while those wishing to pay against 2022 and beyond are advised to utilize the Hajj Savings Scheme platform,” the statement read in part.