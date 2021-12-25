Here are some of the hottest songs in 2021,Nigerians won’t forget in a hurry.

Tiwa Savage – Somebody’s son

Tiwa Savage featuring American singer and songwriter, Brandy to deliver a potential hit “Somebody Son” off her “Water & Garri” EP.

“Somebody’s Son” unites two queens, Tiwa Savage and Brandy. The song “Somebody’s Son” was taken from Tiwa Savage’s project, “Water and Garri” EP. The song is a crowd favourite and it is definitely a song Nigerians won’t forget in a hurry.

Feeling- LadiPoe & Buju

Every music aficionado swears that this song is the new era version of what Ice Prince and Brymo did with the smash hit track, Oleku, and with the instantly enchanting hook from Buju, backed up by LadiPoe’s on-point rap flows, the ultimate feel-good song is one of the hottest song thus far in 2021 and one that will go down in the books.

Essence- Wizkid ft. Tems

No one predicted that Wizkid would have Nigeria’s music charts twinning with that of the United States thanks to the magic he indeed created with Tems.

Bounce- Ruger

The new era of music has witnessed an impressive number of captivating breakouts and airwaves. Ruger who’d touted himself as the pandemic is one of such icebergs in the sea of 2021, taking us all with the chart topping hit.

Rock- Olamide

Some songs take several weeks and even months to unsheathe themselves and slash through the airwaves as hit songs but not Olamide’s promo single for his Uy Scuti album, Rock. A singular submission by one of Nigeria’s most revered rappers, his switch to the pop side of life rapidly climbed the charts after release to become everyone’s party-starting anthem.

Coming- Naira Marley & Busiswa

This song was immediately after release, heavily padlocked against radio plays by the National Broadcast Commission. A listen to the very first verse would reveal the reason why. But this did not stop the song from creeping past the NBC’s embargo to become a favourite on every other music playing medium and become another noteworthy Nigerian-South African music.

Hallelu- Masterkraft ft. Bella Shmurda & Zlatan

On this track, the master producer reclaimed his spot as a master hitmaker and recruited street hop sensations, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan to take us to church and the song, to unforgettable heights as one of the hottest songs of 2021.

Bounce- Rema

Whenever Bounce by Rema comes on, the air becomes charged with an electricity to match the fervour with which Rema delivered the record laid over frenetic Don Jazzy produced beats. A clarion call to all booties to take the dance floor, the electric feel is easily played out as party goers yield to the song to do just that.

Joeboy – Show Me

Joeboy’s music has an instant and irresistible effect on its listener. On Show Me, these elements have been deftly combined to create a pop love song which like the noodles, is also widely loved.

Ade Ori Okin- Kwam 1

This Fuji number may be the anachronism on this list but it has undoubtedly earned itself a spot with the reworked Mystro-produced version released with his Fuji the Sound EP in 2020 which has since become a party favourite everywhere and a soundtrack to owambe moments of the year 2021.

Doings- Flavour ft. Phyno

If Jon Snow of Game of Thrones was recognised as the King in the North, Flavour and Phyno are both equally recognised as the Kings of the Eastern Nigerian music scene. The two nobles had then pooled their powers to create the aptly titled Doings that instantly stirs up any gathering of Easterners whenever it is played.

Bling- Blaqbonez ft Amaarae & Buju

Bling is a three-way collaboration that showcased the power and talent of acts of the new age of music and was one song that garnered impressive traction on social media with its fun video challenge spurred on by Blaqbonez’s hilarious marketing tactics.