Y HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scrapped the use of email for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration processes.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who made this known while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday evening, said email will only be requested at the successful completion of registration exercise by candidates to access information on the examinations.

Oloyede said: “As from Thursday, 15th April, 2021, candidates will no longer be required to provide any email address during registration. Consequently, candidates will have the following options to access their profile during or after registration.

“Mobile App on the candidate’s phone. On the 55019 option (being designed) for example admission status checking, acceptance of admission, etc on their profile.

“Printing of examination slip (Notification) or Result notification slip or ticketing can be done anywhere using the candidates JAMB registration number only.

“At the conclusion of the 2021 UTME/DE Registration exercise, candidates will provide their email addresses only after the 2021 UTME/DE registration exercise has been declared closed by JAMB through Mobile APP on his/her registered phone and sending the word email (space then the email address) on his /her registered phone to 55019.

“The email is typed twice for correctness (Email addresses will be entered twice for validation and prevention of typographical errors,” Oloyede added.

The JAMB boss further said that the new system is to ensure candidate’s information were not exposed to dubious cyber cafe operators and other criminal elements who in the course of UTME/DE registration steal email passwords to perpetrate fraud.