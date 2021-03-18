Organisers of the 2021 Jordan Nwora Foundation Elite Camps (JNFEC) have officially announced dates and venues for the inaugural edition of its camping exercise.

The camp is being put together by D’Tigers players, Jordan Nwora, who was recently drafted into the NBA by Milwaukee Bucks.

Abuja, Nigeria will play host to youngsters across the country between April 5 to 7, 2021 as the JNFEC train commences its journey across Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

Kids from the North-east zone (Bauchi, Borni, Taraba, Adamawa and Gombe) will converge in Gombe state between the 9th and 11th of Aprilwhile North Central region (Niger, Kogi, Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa) will hold between 15th and 17th of next month in Makurdi.

For kids in the South East (Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo), it will be their turn from the 19th to 21st of April in Onitsha to learn about the fundamentals of basketball under some of the best coaches within and outside Nigeria.

According to the organisers, participation is absolutely free with 60 boys and 40 girls between the age of 14 and 19 expected at each venue. Interested kids and parents have been advised to contact their Zonal representatives on the NBBF board for more information.

As part of plans for a successful camping exercise targeted at providing platforms for the next generation of basketball players to hone their skills, 100 selected campers in each of the cities will be fed and accommodated.