BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

The Chairman of Kaduna Electric’s Board of Directors, Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, has said that the company is focused on improving service delivery to its customers in this new year 2021.

He stated this in his New Year message to staff of the company and other stakeholders in the power sector.

In the message, the Chairman thanked staff for their sacrifice and resilience during the past year saying year 2020 was indeed full of challenges not only for the company but for businesses and the global community.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on everyone, hence commended the staff of Kaduna Electric and other stakeholders in the power sector for ensuring that despite the adverse effects of the pandemic, the company still did its utmost to live up to the expectations of its customers.

He charged all staff of the company to redouble their efforts in the new year by providing excellent services to customers more so with the responsibilities thrust on the Company’s shoulders by the Service Based Tariff which came into effect in November last year.

The Chairman said the outgone year also brought to the fore the security challenges the company faces in some of its franchise states. He said the spate of banditry and kidnappings in these states have severely hampered the company’s operations. He prayed that a lasting solution will be found to the security challenges in the new year.

He commended the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the state governments in its franchise and the federal government for their worthy efforts in providing the needed support in ensuring the power sector remained viable.