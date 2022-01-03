Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, the out-gone year 2021 remained the most eventful in his administration.

Fayimi who stated this in his last New Year state wide broadcast took a retrospective look at what has been achieved since assuming office on October 16, 2018 and concluded that he is fulfilled that his administration has laid a solid foundation, raised the bar in governance and set a standard which subsequent administrations would be assessed.

The governor said he and his team have kept faith with the sacred mandate given by the electorate, adding that the state recorded significant development in the last three years.

Fayemi, aside from giving an account of what his administration has been able to achieve in the past three years, also highlighted some goodies to be delivered to the people within the remaining months left for the administration.

Declaring 2022 as the “Year of Fulfillment” for the government and people of Ekiti State, Dr. Fayemi restated the determination of his administration to complete all ongoing capital projects, including the Cargo Airport, Ado-Iworoko section of Ado-Ifaki Road and renovation of township roads before he steps down from office in October.

Describing 2021 as the “most eventful in the tenure of this administration so far,” despite the negative impact of COVID-19 and dwindling revenue, the Governor said the determination to faithful exercise the mandate given by the Ekiti electorate was the impetus behind the achievements recorded across the five-pillar agenda of his regime.

He said, “The year 2021 was the most eventful in the tenure of this administration so far, despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and our dwindling revenue base brought on by contractions in the macro-economic environment. In all respects, 2021 was a year of Consolidation.

“We are pleased to report some milestone achievements we collectively accomplished in the past year 2021, categorised according to our five priority areas or pillars – Governance; Agriculture and Rural Development; Social Investment; Knowledge Economy; and Infrastructure and Industrial Development.

“Through our Private Public Partnership in the Agric sector, we have attracted more than $300 million worth of investment to Ekiti State which is already generating employment and will still generate more direct and indirect employment in the year 2022.”