As the countdown to the Nigeria Basketball Federation election continues, the Chairman of the 2021 Electoral Committee, Dr Lanre Glover has warned that only accredited voters will be allowed within the vicinity of the polling area come Saturday, 30th of October in Benin City.

The member of the last Nigeria Olympics Committee election’s Electoral Committee in Yola said they are closely working with the NBBF Secretariat to ensure a hitch free electoral process and voting.

Glover who served as a 4 term member of the Arbitration Tribunal of the International Handball Federation said the standard procedures will be strictly adhered to before and during the election.

“The most important thing is the administrative leg of the federation itself. It is important for the NBBF to accredit people and only the accredited people will be allowed to participate. If you have no accreditation, you have no business there including journalists”.

“Journalists through their media houses are expected to request for accreditation just like anywhere else”.

With his vast experience, Dr Glover heading the NBBF Electoral Committee comes with no pressure considering his years of experiences as member of different electoral bodies locally and on the international scene.

“Except for those who don’t understand association elections, there are no pressure whatsoever because it is a straitjacket thing. I have had the opportunity to be the head of an Electoral Committee of the International Handball Federation with about 186 Federations”.

The committee is not bothered about the pre-election drama within basketball stakeholders as they are fully focused on delivering on their mandate of organising the first ever constitutionally backed election into the NBBF board.

“There may be a bit of dispute here and there, but that is none of our own business. Our own business is to conduct elections based on their statutes”.

“From a personal perspective and that of my colleagues, we recognize that the statutes of the NBBF is valid because it has been approved by its congress. We also recognize that the international federation has approved the same statutes, so it means everything is in order”, Dr Glover concluded.