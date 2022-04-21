Passenger traffic through Nigerian airports increased by 43.41 per cent to 13 million people in 2021, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Air Transportation report for 2021, released by the NBS yesterday showed that passenger traffic across the nation’s airports was nine million in 2020.

According to the report, the total number of arrivals in 2021 stood at 6.5 million, which was higher compared to the 4.9 million recorded in 2020.

Also, departure stood at 6.5 million in 2021 compared to 4.2 million in 2020.

The reports added that 2.2 million international passengers passed through Nigerian airports in 2021, as against 1.4 million passengers in 2020. It represents a 57.61 per cent growth rate.

It further said the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja recorded a total of 4.76 million domestic travellers, accounting for 37 per cent of the total passengers in 2021.

It was followed by the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos state with a total of 4.09 million domestic passengers, accounting for 31 per cent of the recorded domestic travels in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

For foreign movement statistics, the report said arrival in 2021 was 1.1 million while passengers’ departure stood also at 1.1 million, making a total of 2.2 million foreign movements in 2021.

Breakdown of the foreign movement statistics showed that arrival in Q1 2021 was 212,977 while passengers’ departure stood at 222,453 in the same quarter.

Similarly, second-quarter 2021 recorded 220,171 (arrival) and 232,501 (departure).

In Q3 2021, passengers’ departure stood at 285,189, and arrival was 318,841. In Q4, the figure arrival stood at 391,284, and departure was at 335,730.