The president of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Babagana Mohammed, said that the 2021 NSE Games has intoned the association’s drive in fostering fitness and unity among the country’s professionals.

The NSE boss while speaking to newsmen at the 2021 edition of the National Engineering Games which held at the Package B area of the National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday said that the event has indeed fostered unity and promoted healthy living through sporting activities amongst NSE professionals.

“This initiative is aimed at fostering unity amongst the diverse ethnic groups that make up the association. Life is not all about work, we have to be healthy and at peace with each other in order to enjoy our hard earned wealth”.

“We intend to make this an annual event after the last Games was hosted six years ago, We have over 100 competitors from Imo, Calabar, Kaduna, Borno, Gombe, Gusau, Benin, Rivers, Enugu and we hope that when they go back to their respective states, they will commence zonal competitions”.

Babagana further reiterated the association’s role in national development while also proposing innovative ideas in the health and sporting sector adding that the Games were also a prelude to the association’s Annual General Meeting, on the 6th to 9th of December in Abuja.

”We are trying to create a connection between sports which is affiliated to health and engineering, there are various forms of engineering and we need an all-round initiative. And thus have better outing in clinical engineering and biomedical engineering to enable us face certain medical upheavals like the Coronavirus, Ebola and other diseases.

“We also intend to contribute to the development of the country through the sporting sector, as engineers we are geared at building and we take nation building as our core mandate”.

According to the vice-chairman of Omu-Aran branch, Engr John Ramonu, who emerged champion in the marathon walk event, he commended the NSE for organising the tournament that he would be back in the next edition to defend his title “I dedicate the victory to my Omu-Aran branch for giving me the privilege to represent, hopefully I should be back to defend my title next year.

It should be noted that over 100 professionals competed in table tennis, badminton, chess, scrabble, tennis monopoly and ayo in the one-day event.