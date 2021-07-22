Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State will host this year’s South South zonal elimination tournament ahead of the National Youth Games scheduled for Ilorin, Kwara State.

This formed part of a ten point communique issued at the end of a meeting of South South Directors Sports and the Zonal Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The zonal Coordinator for the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr,Essiet Sylvester said the Forum adopted seven sports for the zonal tournament which includes, Football, Basketball, Cricket, Handball,Beach Volleyball, Hockey and Volleyball.

He stated that participating teams for the zonal elimination games would be strictly Under-15 in age, explaining that the zonal elimination games will commence from the 1st to the 5th of September, 2021, adding that States should submit their sports entries before the 31st of this month.

According to him, screening for the showpiece will begin on September 2, from 10am to noon, pointing that the aim was to conduct a general screening for the various state.

He noted that a letter had been sent to the Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike to notify the state helmsman of the hosting rights of the fiesta, noting that Akwa Ibom State have been adopted to host the next zonal elimination games.

While appreciating the Bayelsa State government for its hospitality in hosting the meeting, he asserted that the zone was committed to supporting aspirants who are passionate in the development of sports ahead of the National federation elections.

Director of Sports, Bayelsa State Sports Council Sir Braveman said the zone was committed to consolidating on the achievements at the National Sports Festival and other national competitions describing the South-South zone as the power house of sports in the country.

He opined that the zone’s aspirations was to see that those vying into elective position from the zone are those who are determined to develop sports and not persons seeking selfish and pecuniary benefits.

Sir Wodi added that team Bayelsa was prepared for the National Youth Games in Ilorin, assuring Bayelsans of a better outing in the showpiece.