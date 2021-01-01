By our Correspondents |

As Nigerians welcome the New Year amidst muted festivities occasioned by the prevailing fight against Covid-19, improved security, better health care delivery and infrastructure development are among the top areas the citizens are demanding more satisfactory handling by the federal government.

Year 2020 had been replete with unprecedented security challenges, especially with the resurgence of attacks by boko haram and ISWAP in the North-East, increased kidnapping across the country, banditry in the North-West, armed robbery and other related crimes, even as the citizens battled with the Covid-19 pandemic among other healthcare delivery problems.

Findings from across the country by our correspondents showed that the citizens want more from the government in the coming year in as many of these areas, in the midst of other national challenges, including the economy.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on its part said it expects the health sector to be repositioned, and this could be done through collective responsibility as all stakeholders should come together to see how the health system can be improved.

The chairman of Abuja Fish Traders’ Association, Aliyu Mohammed, re-echoed the security concerns when he told our correspondent that the government should focus on the security of life and property in the new year, noting that it is only when there is security that citizens can plan ahead.

Similar to the concerns of millions of Nigerians, Mohammed said the major challenge of the country at the moment is insecurity, adding that many Nigerians are afraid to travel because of the fear of being kidnapped by bandits who seem to have taken over the country.

“The major challenge we have at the moment in this country is insecurity. Life is no longer meaningful to many people, because of insecurity. So, the main focus of the government in the New Year should be how to secure the lives and property of citizens.

“Without security, nothing can be done. You cannot plan for anything if you are not sure of your security. So, the government must put its thinking cap and ensure that the country is secured from the hands of bandits,” he said.

The NMA president, Innocent Ujah, in an exclusive interview, told our correspondent that medical tourism and brain drain could be reduced in the country if the environment is made more conducive and if the federal government establishes a health bank.

This, he said, would develop the sector through the utilisation of a single digit interest rate, like is done in India where Nigerians run for medical tourism.

He said the hazard and inconvenience allowances of health workers, including doctors should be further improved upon as incentives.

Ujah said the association expects more training and retraining of health workers on infection prevention and control of diseases in the New Year.

The president, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Asefon Sunday, said there should be a renewed hope and improvement of public infrastructure.

“Indeed, last year was very challenging, not only for us as tertiary institution students who endured nine months of ASUU’s industrial action, the longest in our history, but also as Nigerians and members of the global community. The year has been challenging as the world is combating perhaps, the most dreaded virus in human history.

“We must however look ahead to the New Year with renewed hope, aspirations and expectations. As a nation, we must reflect on the sluggish pace of our national development, re-examine the gloomy chronicles of our nation’s unfulfilled potentials and review our multi-facet security challenges with renewed resolution borne out of the unity of direction and purpose. As much as the nation seems divided, there must be a resolute resolution to listen more to one another with the intent to understand others’ perspectives, unique regional challenges, regional aspirations and needs rather than just listening to one another with the intent to reply or just fulfil all righteousness,” he said.

The national coordinator of the West African Network for Peace Building (WANEP) Nigeria, Ms. Bridget Osakwe, said she wants emphasis placed on human security against state security which protects the rulers.

“Human security considers protection of all citizens from all forms of insecurity as a government responsibility. Human security takes health as a right, and education for the less privileged as a future security, social welfare of the masses and infrastructure development as a right not privilege, human security considers inequality as a setback for attaining development goals.

The chairperson, International Federation of Women lawyers (FIDA) Plateau State branch, Mary Abah Izam, said in 2021, she would like political leaders at the federal level to channel their energies towards addressing security challenges more, noting that without lives and property of citizens being properly secured, other areas like the economy, job creation, etc would be of no value.

She said Nigerians must have their lives and integrity secured, maintaining that women have lost their dignity due to insecurity as they are always being raped.

“Girls and even under aged children are not left out, these days even the boy child is also being raped and abducted,” she said.

“Insecurity in Nigeria is now a pandemic worse than COVID -19 as many have lost their lives as well due to insecurity. Secondly, the government should make frantic efforts towards job creation especially for our youths to help curb drug addiction, insecurity and other crimes,” she added.

Bukola Onyishi, the country director, Women for Women International Nigeria, also noted that there is high insecurity across the country, adding that one of the key responsibilities of government is to protect the lives and property of citizens.

She said more needs to be done and if effective, would have a direct impact on the economy.

Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, the executive director, Women Advocates, Research and Documentation Centre, said the priority of government should be on the economy, adding that Nigeria is in recession, and there is a lot of poverty in the land and we need to liberalize the economy so that it is not concentrated in the hands of a few.

I’ll Work To Reinforce Citizens’ Hope This Year – PMB

Meanwhile, president Muhammadu Buhari this morning assured Nigerians that the year 2021 will be a year in which his administration will work to reinforce their hopes in the vision of a united and progressive Nigeria.

In a nationwide broadcast to Nigerians to mark the New Year, the president who admitted that 2020 was the toughest year in Nigeria’s history restated his commitment to securing every part of Nigeria and upholding the country’s unity.

The President said his administration would continue focusing on delivering key strategic priorities under our “SEA” – (Security, Economy and Anti-Corruption) Agenda.

Buhari restated his commitment to fighting insecurity, corruption and revamping the economy.

“I am aware that for some of our compatriots, the progress we have registered since the inception of this administration is not nearly as fast or as sufficient as they would wish. I do not begrudge them their views so far as they signify a wish, in which we all share, for only the very best for our country”, he stated.

Acknowledging that 2020 was a very tough year, Buhari said the year put to test the national resilience and ability of Nigerians to survive tough times, adding that the year also gave renewed hope that Nigerians will again brave any storms that lay ahead in 2021 and beyond.

He said, “First, I would like to thank and praise the Almighty who saw us through the year 2020 and has given us the opportunity to witness the start of another new year. We especially thank God because the year 2020 was one of the most trying years since our existence as a Nation.

“This can also be said about all other nations around the world, due to the challenges posed on our collective humanity by the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we celebrate the opportunity before us in this New Year 2021, we must also acknowledge the passing away of our brothers and sisters who didn’t make it into this New Year. May their souls rest in perfect peace”.

In the spirit of hope and gratitude, Buhari reminded Nigerians again that as a country on the difficult journey to nationhood and greatness, Nigeria has mystified those who predicted that it will not survive as a country.

He continued: “We have confounded the many pundits at home and around the world who never gave the newly-born country that emerged onto the world stage on 1st October 1960 a chance of surviving much longer than a few years.

“Yet, here we are, 61 years by the next anniversary in October, and not only are we here, we are standing tall in the comity of nations as one country united under the will of God and also actively growing that indivisible Nigerian spirit that has enabled us, year after year, decade after decade, to weather all stormy waters and emerge stronger and better where others have fallen and disintegrated. This nation, this Nigeria will survive and thrive.

“In this journey to nationhood, we have experienced the highs and lows. 2020 indeed came with a lot of challenges ranging from security and economic issues across the regions to understandable protests that were mainly led by our youths and served notice to the demand for police reforms and accountability.

“This government heard, this government listened and this government is committed to fulfilling the five demands of our youths, fully understanding that we all wish well for Nigeria.

“In the midst of all these challenges, I had initially pledged that as your elected President and Commander-in-Chief, I would ensure that these ongoing challenges will be faced head-on with renewed determination and with all the appropriateness and urgency required”.

The President also pledged his commitment to Nigerian youths, saying their demands are not forgotten.

His said, “Your voices have been heard and we would continue to listen to you, and all the key stakeholders who are committed to the unity of Nigeria to ensure that every region of this nation is safe for us all, while guaranteeing that the future is also secure for the coming generation.

“I wish to also use this occasion of New Year to reaffirm my commitment to the people of Nigeria, especially the youth who need our collective encouragement and support. In securing this nation we need to secure the future of our youth.

“Our young people are our most valuable natural resource, at home and abroad. Their ingenuity, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit is evident to all. Many of our young people are excelling in various spheres of life including sports, entertainment, information and communication technology, commerce and are globally recognized as achievers.

“As a Government we are committed to actively engaging with the creative energies of our young people. In this regard, we will partner with the legislature to develop an enabling environment to turn their passions into ideas that can be supported, groomed and scaled across regions.

“This will create vast opportunities in fintech, agriculture, business process startups and in the entertainment industry”.

Buhari urged Nigerians to carefully recall the circumstances of his coming to office, the facts on the ground and the resources at his disposal since 2015 with the accomplishments of this administration.

Accordingly, he said, “As a people, we have shown admirable resilience in the face of every adversity, an unmatched capacity to recover speedily from every setback, an unparalleled generosity of spirit when we resolve our differences, and a constant readiness to invest faith and hope in the destiny we share as a united country built on the diversity of its peoples.

“It is these attributes that underpin the Nigerian spirit of “can do, will do” that gives me hope that we shall yet get to destination and fulfill our calling together, especially with the solid resolutions we are setting in this new year.

“Keeping our country on a forward march is a duty which we all have and share. In this regard, keeping our country safe from a resurgent cycle of COVID-19 as this administration finalizes its plans to procure and efficiently and effectively distribute the COVID-19 vaccines, I urge you all fellow citizens to observe strict COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“As your elected President, my pledge to you is the same as it has always been; I will play my part fully and without fear or favour. I invite all of us to do the same. It is what we owe to the founding generation of our beloved country and also to the coming generation. It is what we desire for national prosperity for all demands”.

… Signs 2021 Budget, Finance Act

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday signed the 2021 Appropriation Act as well as the 2021 Finance Act

It would be recalled that the National Assembly had on December 21, 2020, passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill with an aggregate expenditure of N13, 588, 027,886, 175 trillion.

It comprises total Capital Supplementation of N1,060,751,051,650 and total Capital Expenditure of N4,125,149,354,222, Statutory Transfer stands at N496,528,471,273; recurrent Expenditure of N5,641,970,060,680 and Gross Domestic Product, GDP growth rate of 3.00 percent.

The National Assembly also provided the sum of N3, 324,380,000 trillion for debt servicing.

The lawmakers increased the budget estimate by the sum of N505, 607,317,942 from the estimate of N13, 082, 420, 568,233 presented to the joint sitting of National Assembly by the president on October 8, 2020.

Buhari signed the budget documents at a ceremony inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Present at the ceremony were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, among others.

Speaking after signing the documents, Buhari said in designing the 2021 budget, government deliberately chose to pursue an expansionary fiscal policy.

He reiterated that it would accelerate economic recovery process, promote social inclusion and strengthen the resilience of the economy.

He said: “As you are all aware, our economy recently lapsed into its second recession in four years. I mentioned during the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill that we intend to use the budget to accelerate our economic recovery process, promote social inclusion and strengthen the resilience of the economy. All ministers are to ensure that their supervised Ministries, Departments and Agencies achieve the objectives set for their sectors.”

The president also disclosed that he would soon send a borrowing plan to the National Assembly since the 2021 budget has deficit.

According to him, in view of the amendments made to the executive proposals by the lawmakers, he would revert to them for amendments, virememts or other necessary adjustments.

He added: “Being a deficit budget, the specific borrowing plan will be forwarded to the National Assembly shortly. I count on the co-operation of the National Assembly for a quick consideration and approval of the plan when submitted. I assure you that all borrowings will be judiciously applied towards growth-enhancing critical expenditures.”

“I am aware of the changes that the National Assembly has made to the 2021 Executive Budget proposal. We will examine these amendments and, where necessary, will revert to the National Assembly with a request for amendment, virement or other appropriate adjustments to ensure that the core objectives of the Budget are accomplished.”

The president affirmed that the 2021 budget is critical to the delivery of his administration’s legacy projects and therefore directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to put the necessary measures in place to realize the objective.

Speaking to State House correspondents, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said: “It is one of the legislative agenda items of two chambers that will reverse the budget cycle from the unpredictable budget cycle that it was before the Eight National Assembly to from January to December which we have been able to achieve in the 2020 budget.

“This is back to back 2020 Appropriation Bill was passed and assented to by Mr. President before the end of the year. The 2021 Appropriation Act has just been made a law. The National Assembly passed it and the president signed.

“It has never happened in the Fourth Republic, so this is a very historic and memorable event and this is to show what we can achieve when the legislature and the executive arms of government work together in harmony for the benefit of the people of Nigeria.”

House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, stressed the importance of the January to December budget cycle.

He said: “It’s important to emphasize, reiterate and explain to people asking question: Why is it important that you sign the budget or you maintain January-December budget cycle? It’s absolutely important and it is evident in this 2020 Act. First of all, apart from investors’ confidence, both local and foreign, the cumulative effect is what we can see. The 2020 budget has been implemented 97 per cent. That’s almost 100 percent. It’s never heard of. It’s not done anywhere in advanced democracies.

“So, when you have a budget that has been implemented fully and wholly at 97 percent, it is because of return to January to December

cycle. We are talking of confidence. Money is being pumped in. There is fiscal discipline as well as capacity and ability to plan in your implementation. That is very important and we try to continue.”

Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Governors, Atiku, Others Seek Understanding

In a separate statements, Lawan and Gbajabiamila, state governors and some other prominent Nigerians in their New Year message, however, sought understanding from Nigerians, urging them to keep hopes alive.

Specifically, Lawan felicitated with all Nigerians and wished them joy and prosperity in 2021.

In a statement, the Senate president said the year 2020 was full of challenges on the economic, security, health and other fronts for most nations of the world.

He stated: “But thankfully, however, the challenges could not dampen our hope for a better future for us as individuals and as a nation.

“As a legislature, we had prepared ahead for the vagaries that will for long be associated with 2020 by making the necessary legislations for facilitation of good governance and economic growth. Ahead of the year, we had restructured our fiscal year to a more predictable January to December cycle and ensured that our budget for 2020 was ready for the new structure. We made the change to enhance economic activities and growth.

“The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of the economy that it enforced adversely affected every country in the world as it did our own economic projections and preparations. One of the worst results for Nigeria was the slide again into recession, just a few years after we had recovered from one.

“Despite this situation, we can thank God that the impact of the global health emergency and economic recession on Nigeria is not as catastrophic as was predicted by experts. I believe that this was not out of luck but because we did not delay in appropriately fine tuning and adjusting our plans in the light of the developments.

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year despite the challenges of the past year.

The Speaker, in a New Year message by his special adviser on media and publicity, Lanre Lasisi, urged Nigerians to keep hopes alive in 2021.

Gbajabiamila advised Nigerians to use the experiences of 2020, which he described as very challenging, to work towards a better 2021.

The Speaker said he was optimistic that the year 2021 holds a lot of positives for Nigeria and Nigerians, hence the need for the citizens to remain positive.

Governor Lalong of Plateau State in his message said despite the challenges of the out gone year, Nigerians should be optimistic and pray for recovery and progress. Congratulating Plateau citizens and Nigerians for witnessing the year 2021, Lalong said the economic challenges brought about by COVID-19 and the economic recession could only be overcome by deliberate synergy between the government, the private sector and citizens in pursuing set objectives that would create opportunities for recovery and growth.

Taraba State governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku, in his message, advised the people of the state to remain steadfast in their support for his administration’s battle against insecurity, COVID-19 and economic challenges facing the state. He urged them to be hopeful as the administration was determined to take steps that will bring a lot more succour for them.

The governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, urged Nigerians to approach 2021 with great optimism.

He remarked that 2020 was a very challenging period for the country, its people, and even the international community.

Okowa said his administration was commitment to providing quality and enhanced service delivery to Deltans, and expressed confidence that God would perfect everything concerning Delta and Nigeria in the New Year.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, urged residents of the state and Nigerians to be thankful to God for surviving a turbulent 2020, saying

even though many had described the year as a tough one, God’s grace saw them through the various challenges that characterised the year.

The governor maintained that despite various events that set the state back economically, the state government was still able to record a huge reduction in the infrastructure deficit of the state.

Makinde, in a 2021 New Year Address, noted that though 2020 was characterised by drop in oil prices, which led to a huge drop in revenue from federal allocations and the attendant economic meltdown, the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, among other challenges, residents of the state could still count their blessings.

For his part, Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, pardoned 11 inmates at the Correctional centers (formerly Nigerian Prisons) in the state.

According to the statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Sec­re­tary, Segun Ajiboye, Akeredolu granted amnesty to the inmates to mark the 2021 New Year.

Ajiboye said the directive by the Governor was by the power conferred on him by paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Also, the governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, felicitated with the people of the state for the cooperation and support given to his administration throughout 2020, which he described as the most challenging year in human history.

He assured that the Administration’s Development Agenda was on course and that he would continue to work tirelessly to set Osun on the pathway of sustainable economic revolution.

Oyetola noted that in spite of the challenges encountered in the outgone year, his government was, “able to provide equitable and adequate services for our people across sectors and prove that even in the face of gross adversity and crass challenges, we have the capacity to secure our people and deliver services.”

A former senate president, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, urged Nigerians to devote 2021 to sourcing for and administering solutions to the multifarious problems confronting the country.

Saraki who advised both leaders and citizens to focus on how to generate ideas towards solving the problems of insecurity, economic recession, dearth of necessary infrastructure, among others, also prayed God to heal the land and restore the prosperity of Nigeria.

In his New Year message released in Abuja, signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad who survived the various difficulties experienced in the just ended year and are witnessing the beginning of a New Year.

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, also yesterday urged the embrace of Nigeria’s diversity, saying it offered a rare opportunity of plural perspectives to finding a solution to the nation’s problems.

Atiku in his New Year message expressed hope that COVID-19 vaccines would soon be available in Nigeria and life would return to normal.

“As Nigerians, we are all aware of the challenges that bedevil the country. We need not begin to enumerate them. But what we must not let happen is allowing our weakness to wall our strength,” he said.

A former senate president, David Mark, urged the federal government to strive hard to reverse the negative perception of Nigerians towards it by responding positively to the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens in the New Year.

Senator Mark in a goodwill message to Nigerians said the negative perception about the country would be reversed if the deteriorating security situation improves significantly.

Such negative perception eroding the trust and confidence of the people includes but not limited to the unabated insecurity situation, killings, insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and unemployment among others, he noted.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) reassured Nigerians that the mercy of God which preserved them in 2020 would continue to keep them and the country throughout 2021.

This is even as the association urged all those in political power to lead with humility by listening to Godly admonition, saying their wisdom alone may not be enough to reposition the nation, especially to restore security and bring about peace and prosperity.

The president of CAN, Dr. Samson Olasupo, in his New Year message, noted that the predictions of the developed world as regards the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa couldn’t come to fruition because of the mercy of the Lord.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also urged Nigerians to go into year 2021 with a renewed zeal in spite of the harrowing experiences of year 2020.

The party commended Nigerians for their resilience and an unshaken resolve to stand by one another in the face of what it termed ‘total failure’ of governance under the APC.

The PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the APC and the Buhari administration abandoned the compatriots to a life of misery at the mercy of looters, bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals, while President Muhammadu Buhari, in whose hands Nigerians entrusted their fate, hide inside the Presidential Villa.

21,000 Children To Be Born In Nigeria Today – UNICEF

An estimated 21,439 babies will be born in Nigeria today, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said yesterday.

UNICEF, which disclosed this in a statement, said globally, over half of the births are estimated to take place in 10 countries, with Nigeria having the third highest.

According to the statement, India comes first with 59,995 births, China-35,615, Nigeria- 21,439, Pakistan-14,161, Indonesia-12,336, Ethiopia-12,006, United State- 10,312, Egypt- 9,455, Bangladesh-9,236, and Democratic Republic of Congo-8,640.

The statement further hinted that Nigerian babies will account for nearly six per cent of the estimated 371,504 babies born globally on New Year’s Day, adding that their average life expectancy is expected to be 62.8 years – compared to a global average of 84 years.