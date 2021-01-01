The Founder of Highflyer Heroes Outreach Ministry (HHOM) and FCT Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA, Amb. Prophetess Happiness Michael Ebube has charged Nigerians to seek peace irrespective of the tribal and religious differences that exists in the country.

The Eminent Peace Ambassador under the United Nations made this known in her New Year message to Nigerians on the eve of the coming of year 2021.

She said the exiting year came with lots of challenges on Nigerians which if not for God, would have been very devastating. She thanked God for keeping the country together despite the challenges which Covid 19 and other natural disasters posed while stressing that it is imperative that Nigerians appreciate what God has done for them.

“As we move into the coming year, we must choose our fights and understand that choosing to fight our fellow brothers and sisters cannot be an option. We must look at the challenges posed by nature and health in the outgoing year and stop the unnecessary killings and hatred that pervaded the year 2020”.

Prophetess Happiness Michael Ebube said the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA which she is the Director in charge of Abuja has drawn up lots of programmes that will ensure that peace and national unity is achieved in the country by the special grace of God.

She charged the Federal and state governments to help promote peace and also sanction officials that promote divisiveness in their utterances.

In the coming year, “I expect governments at all levels to put in resources that will ensure peaceful cohabitation among citizens of the country this year. Nothing will make the citizens of this country happier than such” her statement added.