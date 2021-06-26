Action will commence on Saturday, 26th of June at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium as 2021 men’s Total Division One gets underway.

Advertisements





11 teams in the Savannah conference and 9 teams in the Atlantic Conference will be competing for four available slots in the Total sponsored National finals.

Apa Flames (Benue) will compete against Kano Pyramid (Kano), Zamfara Shooters (Zamfara), Yobe Desert Warriors (Yobe), AHIP Giants (Kano) and Gombe Jewels (Gombe) in the Savannah Conference.

Other teams include Taraba Hurricanes (Taraba), Golden Touch, Safety Knights, Nile University of Abuja and Ahmadu Bello University Kings from Zaria completes the team in the Savannah Division.

In the Atlantic conference, Nigerian Air Force Rockets will be up against OS Lions from Osun, Comets (Lagos), Police Bombers (Lagos), Brave Heart, Oilers of Lagos, Chuba Ikpeazu of Anambra, Enugu Coal City Basketball and Edo Beads from Benin City.

With most teams already on ground, the mandatory pre-match and Technical meeting has been fixed for Saturday, 26th of June by 8:00am at the secretariat of the Nigeria Basketball Federation in Lagos.

National finals of the Total Division One will take place between 7th and 12th of July.