Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cleared and released the UTME results of 14,620 candidates hitherto under investigation while the results of 93 candidates have been withheld.

This followed the consideration and further approval of the recommendations of the investigators by the Board’s management at a meeting held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Board, in its earlier release, stated that it would still review the results of the 2021 UTME exercise and any candidate found wanting would have his/her result withheld. Out of the withheld results 13 were discovered to have been involved in examination infractions after they were released and the one earlier withdrawn, bringing the total of the results that have been withdrawn to 14.

In a statement by head, media, Dr Fabian Benjamin in Abuja, yesterday, the board said results of the 332 blind candidates whose examination was conducted this month have also been released.