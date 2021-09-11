Nigeria seniors men’s Volleyball Team has broken 16 years old jinx by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2021 African Men’s Senior Volleyball Nations Championship in Rwanda.

Usman Abdallah’s men thrashed Ethiopia 3-1 (25-20, 25-12, 32-34, 25-17) in their last match of Pool B decided on Friday evening.

An elated head coach of Nigeria men’s team, Usman Abdallah expressed satisfaction with his team’s display against the Ethiopians adding his now aiming to spring up a surprise in the quarterfinals of the African showpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a good performance from the team today, we played really well though it was a tough game from the Ethiopians,” Abdallah said after the game.

“I am happy we could deal with the danger they posed in the first set but they became more determined in the 3rd set where they eventually won by 34-32 points”.

Abdallah said Nigeria wants to better her position in this year’s Nation’s Championship.

“In 2019, Nigeria was missing at the African Nations Championship due to unseen circumstances; in 2017, we finished 13th position which was very poor. This time around, Nigeria wants to make a statement at this year’s edition”.

Nigeria will battle Cameroon in their quarterfinal match at the Kigali Arena today 4pm Nigerian time.