Civil Society groups in Nigeria have called for adequate budgetary allocation for women by the federal and state governments in the proposed 2022 budget.

This, the group said, would give Nigerian women the opportunity to contribute to the development of the country.

The CSOs made the call in Abuja yesterday during a session organised by the development Research and Projects Center under the Partnership in Advancing Women in Economic Development at the 62nd conference of the Nigerian Economic Society.

In her presentation at the conference, the national president, National Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Barrister Vera Ndanusa, said it was incumbent on governments at all levels, including representatives of the people at the National Assembly, to take advantage of the ongoing debate on the proposed 2022 budget to fulfil their commitments to empowering women.

She said; “Any nation that invests in women and empowers them economically, evidence has shown that that nation has the opportunity of growth and stability more than the ones not investing’’.

The director of economic services, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Alhaji Idris Muhammed, in his presentation, commended the organizers and assured that the federal government would continue to provide more investment for women as part of the vision of the administration that targets to remove 100 million people out of poverty by the end of 2023.

He said the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen is working hard to transform the Ministry so that women economic development and opportunities in the public and private sector will be made easy through policy improvements.