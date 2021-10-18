The Senate has ordered its Standing Committees to submit budget reports to the Appropriations Committee by November 24, 2021.

This is contained in the budget hearings guideline released by the chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jubril, after meeting with all Standing Committees chairmen.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Senator Barau said the meeting was line with guiding principle of budget hearing, hence all chairmen of Standing Committees have been informed about the guidelines for the 2022 budget hearing.

According to guidelines released by Appropriation Committee, the budget hearings and engagement with MDAs by the Appropriations sub-committees will hold between October 18 till November 5.

“The public hearing by the Appropriations Committee will held between November 8 and 9.

“Coalition/Harmonisation of reports by Appropriations Committee will start by Thursday 25th of November till Tuesday, 7th of December, 2021

“Printing and distribution will be between Wednesday 8th till Monday 13, December, 2021 and Laying and Presentation will be Tuesday 14th December and consideration and passage will Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th, December, 2021.”