Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has insisted that budgetary allocation to foreign missions would be implemented by individual missions for easy administration.

Gbajabimila who hosted officials of the ministry yesterday said Nigeria’s foreign missions abroad were in a pitiable condition, noting that funds allocated to them in the 2022 budget should be remitted directly.

The House had last week expressed displeasure over an alleged directive to foreign missions by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to disregard some provisions of the 2022 appropriation act on the financing of embassies capital expenditures.

This is just as the House directed the ministry to “expressly comply with the provision of section 11 of the 2022 appropriations act (Power of Nigerian embassies and missions)”.

To this end, the House invited the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and permanent secretary of the ministry, Gabriel Aduda, for allegedly violating the provisions of the law. Onyeama and Aduda are to meet with Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house, on Tuesday.

While explaining the rationale behind the decision, the speaker said “I think it is also good to give a background to the reason for the law. We did not just wake up and pull something out of the hat and say we want to put this clause. For every law, there is a reason for it. It is not even from my days as speaker, as the leader of the House, I have been all over the world for one function or the other, and of course, the first point call is always the embassy, and honestly, unless we want to kid ourselves, it makes you very proud to be a Nigerian, the state of affairs of where these people are.”

The speaker, therefore, insisted that the law was meant to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks in the administration of foreign missions m.

“That is why we thought, look, this is what we need to do, insert a clause, remove the red tape, remove the bureaucratic red tapes. Allow these people to do what they need to do, if anyone is found wanting, the law is there, perhaps what your team will say, they will breach the law, whatever part of the world you are in, you don’t have to be in Nigeria to be caught by the long arm, but we cannot in the name of “the will breach the law to allow them and allow Nigerians to suffer, you will hear of people withholding the green passport of visas, because they are trying to generate money, taking bribes to give people visas,” he added.

Minister of foreign affairs. Goeffry Onyeama, shortly before the closed-door meeting with the speaker said the executive would ensure that the interest of Nigeria is protected.

“We are here to discuss matters of national importance and we are gratified and appreciate the opportunity to discuss this issue. What I can say is that on the executive side and on the legislative side, we are essentially here to promote the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.