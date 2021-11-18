A civil society organisation, Anti-Corruption Network (ACN), has raised the alarm over the proposed 2022 budget, alleging that it contains fake items running into billions of Naira, aimed at defrauding Nigerians.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the Executive Secretary of ACN, Senator Dino Melaye, described the nation’s budgeting system as a monumental national disgrace.

The organisation also condemned the N228bn budgetary provision proposed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service Commission (FIRS), describing it as a monumental fraud.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in October presented a budget estimates of N16.39 trillion for the year 2022 to a joint session of the National Assembly.

ACN noted that more than 60 per cent of corruption practices in Nigeria are built and legalised in annual budgets.

Making reference to the 2022 budget, Melaye wondered why the

FIRS budget which stands at N228bn would surpass the budget of the National Assembly pegged at N134bn and N120b proposed for the judiciary.

He expressed concern that the FIRS budget also surpassed the current 2021 budgets of Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara States.

“In the FIRS 2022 budget proposal, the tax body earmarked N2.5bn for the purchase of land, N3bn for office furniture, N1.5bn for photocopying machines, N2.04bn for computers and N500m for the construction of sports facilities. The agency set aside N1bn for generator fuel and N250m for maintenance while a separate N550m was set aside for purchasing more generators.

“How on earth can FIRS budget sum of N2.8bn for ‘uniforms and clothing’ for the year 2022 and in defence, the FIRS chairman through his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Johannes Wojuola, had the guts to say that the word “uniform” is the corporate outfit (dressing allowance) to be enjoyed by all the staff…”

Melaye described as most unfortunate, a situation where the nation’s collective wealth is being consistently looted under the guise of budget padding which he said now call for serious scrutiny.

“And it is impossible to argue the veracity of the above when, out of 115 countries globally, Nigeria is ranked 90th on budget transparency, according to the Open Budget Index (OBI).

“The Anti-Corruption Network wishes to place it on record and also let the whole world know that the budgeting system in Nigeria is currently used by Nigerian government officials and public officers to regularly misappropriate public funds.

“Thus, despite the country’s wealth of vast natural (notably crude oil) and human resources, a huge proportion of its population lives in poverty, largely due to the dual woes of government corruption and poor leadership,” he said.

The group alleged that the National Assembly was not left out in the corrupt activities as they have compromised and betrayed the trust of the electorate by failing to checkmate the excesses of the executive arm of government.

“They have failed in their primary assignment of checking the excesses of the executive arm of the government and are now working in partnership in perpetrating this miasma called budgeting fraud. They have turn blind eye to huge sum of money budgeted for imaginary project under the guise of budget padding,” he noted.

He called on the executive arm of government to adopt a yearly publication of the appropriation Bills before sending it to the National Assembly, in order for the public to scrutinise it.