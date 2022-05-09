President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Engr. Dayo Akindoju, has declared that the 2022 Davnotch National Open championship will unearth new tennis talents for the country, saying the essence of the tournament is to discover, expose and nurture budding tennis stars.

Akindoju who spoke at the press conference ahead of the tournament which begins on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Tennis Arena of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, said a whopping N9, 280, 000 will be up for grabs by participating athletes during the week-long event.

According to a detailed list of prize money for the competition, the winners of men’s and ladies’ singles will pocket N500, 000 each, while the wheelchair men’s and ladies’ winners will smile home with N150, 000 each.

Also, there are monies for victorious athletes from round one to semi-final stages.

“The winners of this tournament were in Turkey to represent Nigeria afterall. We came third and hope to do well next time. Particularly, women athletes that participated in this competition represented Nigeria at an international tennis tournament that is like a tennis world Cup.

“Davnotch has helped to renovate some of our courts. The sponsors have expressed their readiness to continuously sponsor the tournament annually.

“The NTF will continue to collaborate with willing corporate organisations and individuals inna bid to discover more talents from the grassroots, “ Akindoju said,

Also speaking, director Davnotch Nigeria Limited, Victor Ochei, said, “We look forward to more years of partnership with the NTF as part of our corporate social responsibility, and a way to strengthen tennis development in Nigeria.

“We hope to continuously support to discover and nurture talents to stardom so they can attain the level of stars like Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams etc. Our utmost focus is to help raw talents.”

The tournament is expected to end on Saturday May 14.