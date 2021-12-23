Despite this exciting news for the sector, there are inherent growth hurdles for domestic online marketplaces, particularly the Jumias and Kongas of Nigeria.

The pandemic gave e-commerce sales an “extra boost” as consumers moved online to meet their daily needs, Adobe said in its report. In 2020, online consumer spending hit a record $813 billion, which was a 42% increase from 2019.

Over the past 18 months, retailers have learned the art of agility, flexibility and quick decision making. These new skills will continue to be required in 2022, as the pace of change shows no sign of slowing.

However, it is evident that many Nigerians though ready for the transition from brick and mortar stores/ open markets, find it difficult to make a seamless migration.

This is due in part to the fact that most people who have gained a reasonable trust in online, still lack the basic understanding of how things actually work.

A lot of people now prefer to reduce the stress of movement and haggling in the market place, but are still not yet well informed about how to register online shopping apps on their mobile phones and how to fill in orders.

Going into 2022, this is where Jumia and Konga, the biggest everyday-item marketplace will have to do more in creating awareness and persuading those who are already half-way there to give it a try. A little finding shows that even people in the urban areas lack this requisite guidance in making the transition, despite the fact that nearly everyone owns a smartphone.

For the current year, Adobe predicts online sales will be between $850 billion and $930 billion, paving the way for 2022 to become the first trillion-dollar year in e-commerce. Those sales are likely to come through smartphones, Adobe reported, estimating that the devices would account for more than half of e-commerce spend in 2022.

In the first two months of the new year alone, consumers spent $121 billion online, a 34% increase from the same time last year, before the pandemic struck. Buying groceries, home improvement products, and sporting goods online has become especially popular, the data show.

This year, retailers will likely continue to ramp up their digital offerings , such as the ability to buy online and pickup in store, which became especially popular during the pandemic. Amid the shift, accounting firm BDO said about half of retailers are planning digital makeovers this year as the future of shopping turns to digital.

Online sales jumped 54% in February from a year ago – a month before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the US.

Consumers have “really built a digital commerce muscle that we believe is here to stay,” she said.

Online apparel sales now account for about three-fourths of all clothing purchases in the US, Kirkpatrick said, noting that’s a 47% jump from a year ago. Online jewelry sales have also seen a bump, rising 63% year-over-year, CNBC reported.

Simeon Siegel, a senior analyst at BMO Capital Markets, told Business Insider previously that retailers will be on a “constant hunt to best optimize the e-commerce experience,” going forward. He noted, however, there will always be a place for brick-and-mortar stores, even amid the acceleration in digital shopping.

Now, with the third round of stimulus payments on the horizon, Kirkpatrick said spending volumes are likely to increase again as they have in the past. “There’s a lot of pent up demand right now for spend,” she said. “Consumers will leverage their payments to get back to their lives.”