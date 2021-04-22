Ahead of the February 2022 Federal Capital Territory council elections and in line with the guidelines of Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Action Democratic Party (ADP) has scheduled its primary elections in all the six council areas in the FCT for Saturday, 24th April, 2021.

The party declare that its going very strongly trounce the other political parties in the contest.

A statement Signed by the National Chairman of the Party, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani call on members of the party in the Federal Capital Territory to come out in their number to ensure success of the exercise.

Engineer Yabagi assures all stakeholders of the Party that adequate provisions for the logistic and administrative requirements for a successful conduct of the exercise in all the six council areas in the FCT have being made.

According to him ‘it is pertinent that l also point out that while a large number of party members have filled necessary documents to contest the primary election, the door is however, still opened to the several other party members who wish to participate in the exercise.’

“While the surging number of party members craving to participate in the Saturday’s primary election is to us, a forceful and palpable indication of the party’s popularity and electoral prospects, the decision not to close the door on those members aspiring to fly the party’s flag in the election was borne out of the liberal philosophy of allowing for equity, a level playing ground and openness”.

ADP Chairman express the confidence that “the party will sweep the forthcoming FCT council polls because, the youth and women who form majority of the electorate are now in the fold of our party largely due the people-centred manifesto of the ADP, its outstanding achievements within the short space of its existence and also, as a result of citizens disillusionment with the appalling records of the PDP and APC in their various administrations of the Councils and of the country in general”.

“I wish to appeal to our party members participating in the exercise to be orderly, peaceful and law abiding just as l enjoin those officials assigned to conduct the exercise to work assiduously towards a rancour free exercise by adhering strictly to the guiding rules and regulations of the ADP and the INEC on the conduct of party primary elections.”

” I wish to seize this occasion to once again, reiterate the ADP’s call, indeed, warning to certain of the political parties, and their traditional collaborators in the security agencies and the electoral umpire, not to attempt their notoriously known insidious, treacherous and outrightly treasonable practice of subverting the will of the people through manipulation and abuse of the electoral process”.