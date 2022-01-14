The federal government has set a revenue target of N4.1trillion to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in 2022.

This year’s revenue target indicates an increase of 145 per cent of the N1.67 trillion target given to the service in 2021.

The service, last year, surpassed its given target, generating N2.24trillion into the Consolidated Revenue Account (CRA) of the government in 2021.

This was disclosed by the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Apapa command of the service, Compt. Yusuf Malanta during a press briefing in Lagos yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf, who said the command is ready to actualise the revenue target for year 2022, disclosed that the command collected N870.4billion from importers in 2021.

According to him, the revenue profile of the command significantly increased by 68 per cent in 2021 compared to N518.4 billion collected in 2020.

He said: “2022 is the year of hope and high expectations, particularly, with increase in the service revenue target to N4.1 trillion. For us in Apapa Area Command, we have already boarded and fastened our seat belts towards the realisation of this revenue target.

“We hope that the service will surely leverage on the deployment of digital transformation of Customs business processes which will further take care of many control mechanisms through its risk management system. This transformation will further harmonize the activities of our stakeholders toward a seamless ease of doing business in the port.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the revenue collected for 2021, Yusuf said, despite covid-19, gridlock and other challenges, they were able to achieve their target.

“Inspite of the enormous challenges faced in the trade supply chain; occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic still ravaging economies around the world, high cost of freight, incessant traffic gridlock, rail construction through the port, as well as ensuring increase in compliance level from stakeholders, the command between the months of January to December 2021 was able to collect a revenue of N870.4billion and remitted to the federation and non-federation accounts of the federal government, respectively.

“This clearly shows that the revenue profile of the command has significantly increased by about 68percent when compared with the collection of N518.4billion in year 2020. We are determined to do more and surpass our revenue target for year 2022,” he pointed out.

The command also disclosed that it recorded a boom in the exportation of non-oil commodities with about 110 per cent increase in tonnage in 2021.

Yusuf said the rise in tonnage was made possible through a sustained trade facilitation strategies put in place by the command, which, according to him, had positive impact on export trade through Apapa port.

He also disclosed that statistics from the export unit showed that goods with a total tonnage of about 5308 were exported in the year 2021 saying, it is against 1300 metric tons exported in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Free on Board (FOB) value for the exported items also rose from $340 million in the year 2020 to $641 million in 2021, while the naira equivalent of the exported goods stood at over N245 billion.

“Items exported include steel bars, agricultural and mineral products, among others. This feat was achieved through the Federal government policy and export incentives schemes occasioned by the service facilitation and automation of NXP and CCI,” he stressed.

On the anti-smuggling effort of the command, the controller said a total of 103 seizures was made in 2021 with Duty Paid Value of N31.23 billion.

He explained that 46.55 kg of cocaine which was concealed on vessels MV Karteria and MV Chayanee Naree laden with raw sugar were impounded.

“Some of the seized items include containers of foreign parboiled rice, tomato paste, secondhand clothes, unregistered pharmaceuticals like captagon pills, tramadol, codeine syrup, etc” he added.